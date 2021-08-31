Menu
2020 Porsche Macan

7,500 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

S

S

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

7,500KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7852554
  • Stock #: CY10434A
  • VIN: WP1AB2A51LLB34988

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black/Garnet Red Lthr Pkg
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 7,500 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2020 Porsche Macan S in a sleek white exterior,paired with black/garnet red leater package. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Premium Plus Package, BOSE surrond sound system, 19" Macan sport wheels, and much more! This 2020 Porsche Macan S is a local, BC vehicle with no accidents or claims. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: · 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

