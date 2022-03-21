Menu
2020 Porsche Macan

21,702 KM

Details Description Features

$95,984

+ tax & licensing
Porsche Centre Langley

Turbo

Turbo

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

21,702KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8788298
  • Stock #: MA20338A
  • VIN: WP1AF2A55LLB60742

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dolomite Silver MET
  • Interior Colour Agate Grey/Pebble Grey Full Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 21,702 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2020 Porsche Macan Turbo in Dolomite Silver Metallic paired with Agate Grey/ Pebble Grey Full Leather. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Premium Plus Package, Heated Multifunction GT Sports Steering Wheel, 21inch 911 Turbo Design Wheels and much more! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: · 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Heated Windshield
Apple CarPlay
Panoramic Roof System
Porsche Entry and Drive
Premium Plus Package
Automatically Dimming Mirrors
Seat Ventilation (Front)
Power Steering Plus
Porsche Crest on Front Headrests
Lane Change Assist (LCA) and Lane Keeping Assist
Smoker Package
21inch 911 Turbo Design Wheels
Dark Burr Walnut Interior Package
Air Supsension w/ Porsche Active Suspension Management (PASM)
Surround View Camera System
Heated Multifunction GT Sports Steering Wheel
LED Headlights Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)

