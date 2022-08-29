Menu
2020 Porsche Macan

25,891 KM

Details Description Features

$69,885

+ tax & licensing
$69,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2020 Porsche Macan

2020 Porsche Macan

S

2020 Porsche Macan

S

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$69,885

+ taxes & licensing

25,891KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9019114
  Stock #: 16UBNA36667
  VIN: WP1AB2A52LLB36667

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
  Interior Colour Black/Mojave Beige Lthr Pkg
  Body Style SUV / Crossover
  Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 16UBNA36667
  Mileage 25,891 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2020 Porsche Macan S in Jet Black Metallic paired with Black/Mojave Beige Leather Package. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Premium Package Plus, Power Steering Plus, Sport Chrono Package and much more. This is a Local BC, One Owner Vehicle. Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada's Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: · 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* · Mechanical & Safety Check* · Clean Title Guarantee* · Complimentary Club OpenRoad Membership · Attractive Finance & Lease Options Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Metallic Paint
LEATHER PACKAGE
Premium Plus Package
Sport Chrono Package
Porsche Crest Embossed On Front and Rear Head Restraints
Power Steering Plus
Roof Rails in Black
Smoker Package
SportDesign Side Mirror
Lane Change Assist
Adaptive Air Suspension Incl. PASM
Window Trim in Black (High-Gloss)
21inch RS Spyder Design Wheels

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

