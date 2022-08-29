2020 Porsche Macan

$75,885 + taxes & licensing 2 0 , 4 1 3 K M Used Get Financing

Stock #: 16UBPA31490

16UBPA31490 VIN: WP1AB2A58LLB31490

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Jet Black Met

Interior Colour Black/Garnet Red Lthr Pkg

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 16UBPA31490

Mileage 20,413 KM

Vehicle Features Media / Nav / Comm Apple CarPlay Additional Features Bose Surround Sound System Panoramic Roof System Premium Plus Package Porsche Entry & Drive Seat Ventilation (Front) Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK) Power Steering Plus Smoker Package Automatically Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors LED Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus) Lane Change Assist Surround View Camera System Heated Seats (Rear) Window Trim in Black (High-Gloss) All-Season Tires for 19inch Wheels Steering Code for Upholstery in Two-Tone Leather Interior 19inch Macan Sport Wheels Power Seats (14-Way) with Memory Package

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

