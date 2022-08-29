$75,885+ tax & licensing
604-530-8911
2020 Porsche Macan
S
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
$75,885
- Listing ID: 9074149
- Stock #: 16UBPA31490
- VIN: WP1AB2A58LLB31490
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
- Interior Colour Black/Garnet Red Lthr Pkg
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 20,413 KM
Vehicle Description
Options Include: Premium Plus Package, Power Steering Plus, Panoramic Roof System, Apple Carplay, Bose Surround Sound System, 14-Way Power Seats w/ Memory Package and much more! This 2020 Porsche Macan S is a Single Owner, BC vehicle with No Reported Accidents or Claims. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.
Vehicle Features
