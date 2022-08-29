Menu
2020 Porsche Macan

20,413 KM

$75,885

S

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

20,413KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9074149
  • Stock #: 16UBPA31490
  • VIN: WP1AB2A58LLB31490

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black/Garnet Red Lthr Pkg
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 20,413 KM

Vehicle Description

Options Include: Premium Plus Package, Power Steering Plus, Panoramic Roof System, Apple Carplay, Bose Surround Sound System, 14-Way Power Seats w/ Memory Package and much more! This 2020 Porsche Macan S is a Single Owner, BC vehicle with No Reported Accidents or Claims. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Apple CarPlay
Bose Surround Sound System
Panoramic Roof System
Premium Plus Package
Porsche Entry & Drive
Seat Ventilation (Front)
Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)
Power Steering Plus
Smoker Package
Automatically Dimming Interior and Exterior Mirrors
LED Headlights incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS Plus)
Lane Change Assist
Surround View Camera System
Heated Seats (Rear)
Window Trim in Black (High-Gloss)
All-Season Tires for 19inch Wheels
Steering Code for Upholstery in Two-Tone Leather Interior
19inch Macan Sport Wheels
Power Seats (14-Way) with Memory Package

