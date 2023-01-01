$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Porsche Panamera
4S
2020 Porsche Panamera
4S
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 16,913 KM
Vehicle Description
Presenting the breathtaking 2020 Porsche Panamera 4S in the elegant Jet Black Metallic. This remarkable vehicle exemplifies Porsche's unwavering dedication to seamlessly blending high-performance capabilities with opulent comfort. Equipped with an array of premium features, including the Premium Package Plus, Bose Surround Sound System, Adaptive Air Suspension, Sport Chrono Package, Power Seats (14-Way), and 4-Zone Climate Control, the Panamera 4S promises an unparalleled driving and luxury experience. Experience the epitome of automotive excellence with this meticulously crafted and fully-equipped sports sedan. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
Quick Links
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911