Presenting the breathtaking 2020 Porsche Panamera 4S in the elegant Jet Black Metallic. This remarkable vehicle exemplifies Porsches unwavering dedication to seamlessly blending high-performance capabilities with opulent comfort. Equipped with an array of premium features, including the Premium Package Plus, Bose Surround Sound System, Adaptive Air Suspension, Sport Chrono Package, Power Seats (14-Way), and 4-Zone Climate Control, the Panamera 4S promises an unparalleled driving and luxury experience. Experience the epitome of automotive excellence with this meticulously crafted and fully-equipped sports sedan. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

2020 Porsche Panamera

16,913 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Porsche Panamera

4S

2020 Porsche Panamera

4S

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

16,913KM
Used
VIN WP0AB2A77LL140765

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 16,913 KM

Vehicle Description

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2020 Porsche Panamera