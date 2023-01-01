Menu
2020 Porsche Panamera

15,731 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

GTS

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

15,731KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9542185
  • Stock #: 16UBNA46675
  • VIN: WP0AG2A71LL146675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Chalk
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 15,731 KM

Vehicle Description

Options Include: Premium Package Plus, Adaptive Cruise Control, 21” Exclusive Design Wheels Painted in Gloss Black, Surround View Camera System, Head-Up Display, Interior Trim Package with Decorative Stitching in Contrast Colour and much more! This 2020 Porsche Panamera GTS is a Local BC vehicle with no accidents or claims. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

