2020 Porsche Taycan

18,464 KM

Location

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

18,464KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10199982
  • Stock #: 16UEBA52676
  • VIN: WP0AB2Y13LSA52676

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
  • Interior Colour Black/Bourdeaux Red Lthr
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UEBA52676
  • Mileage 18,464 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Porsche Taycan is an all-electric luxury sports sedan, Low KMS with No Reported Accidents or Claims! It offers impressive performance with varying power outputs, reaching over 750 horsepower in the top-end models. The Taycan has a range of approximately 250 miles (402 km) and supports fast charging for quick recharging times. It boasts a sleek design, luxurious interior, and advanced technology features such as a large touchscreen infotainment system. The Taycan delivers excellent handling and dynamics, thanks to its all-wheel-drive system and precise steering. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia.OpenRoad provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance.Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Sport Chrono Package
Power Steering Plus
Smoking Package
Vehicle Cable (25ft)
Electric folding exterior mirrors
All-Season Tires for 21inch Wheels
Seat Heating (Front and Rear)
21inch Mission E Design Wheels
Passenger Display
On-Board 150 kW DC-Charger
Mobile Charger Connect
Side Windows Trims in Gloss Black
Advanced Climate Control, 4-Zone
Rear Seat in 2+1 Configuration
Power Charge Port Cover
Performance Battery Plus
Porsche Surface Coated Brake (PSCB) - Brake Calipers in White
Porsche Electric Sport Sound
Deletion of Model Designation (0NA)
Black Brushed Aluminum Door Sill Guards

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

