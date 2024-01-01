Menu
This 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S comes in Stunning Volcano Grey Metallic with Black Leather Interior. Highly optioned with Premium Package, Performance Battery Plus (93.4kWh), Sport Chrono Package, Bose Surround Sound System, Storage Package, Power Steering Plus, Advanced 4 Zone Climate Control and numerous other premium features. This Taycan has No reported Accidents or Claims. Pay GST only, no PST and no Federal Luxury Tax!This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

2020 Porsche Taycan

19,355 KM

Details Description

2020 Porsche Taycan

4S

2020 Porsche Taycan

4S

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

19,355KM
Used
VIN WP0AB2Y17LSA52678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Volcano Grey Met
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr Intr
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 19,355 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2020 Porsche Taycan