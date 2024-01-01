Menu
2020 Porsche Taycan

This spectacular 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S comes in White with Black/Bordeaux Red Leather Interior. Equipped with Premium Package, Sport Chrono Package, Performance Battery Plus (93.4kWh), Mobile Charger Connect, Bose Surround Sound System, Storage Package, Surround View and numerous other premium features. This vehicle has No reported Accidents or Claim. Pay GST only, no PST and no Federal Luxury Tax!This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada.

43,180KM
Used
VIN WP0AB2Y15LSA52775

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour White
  Interior Colour Black/Bourdeaux Red Lthr
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 43,180 KM

Vehicle Description

This spectacular 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S comes in White with Black/Bordeaux Red Leather Interior. Equipped with Premium Package, Sport Chrono Package, Performance Battery Plus (93.4kWh), Mobile Charger Connect, Bose Surround Sound System, Storage Package, Surround View and numerous other premium features. This vehicle has No reported Accidents or Claim. Pay GST only, no PST and no Federal Luxury Tax!This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

