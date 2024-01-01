$CALL+ tax & licensing
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Certified
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
- Interior Colour Black/Bourdeaux Red Lthr
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 35,563 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S comes in Jet Black Metallic with Black & Bordeaux Red leather Interior. Equipped with Premium Package, Sport Chrono Package, Performance Battery Plus (93.4kWh), Power Seats (14 Way) with Memory Package, Storage Package, Bose Surround Sound System, Power Steering Plus and numerous other premium features. This Vehicle is BC Local, with No reported Accidents or Claim. Pay GST only, no PST and no Federal Luxury Tax!This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.
Porsche Centre Langley
604-530-8911