This Electrifying 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S comes in Jet Black Metallic with a Leather Interior in Black. Equipped with Premium Package, BOSE Surround System, Surround View Camera System, Power Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package, Storage Package, Sport Chrono Package, Performance Battery Plus, Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear) and numerous other premium features. This Taycan boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by One Previous Owner. This is a Local BC Vehicle! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts.

2020 Porsche Taycan

72,857 KM

$100,889

+ tax & licensing
2020 Porsche Taycan

4S

2020 Porsche Taycan

4S

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$100,889

+ taxes & licensing

Used
72,857KM
VIN WP0AB2Y14LSA53948

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black Partial Lthr Int
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA53948
  • Mileage 72,857 KM

This Electrifying 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S comes in Jet Black Metallic with a Leather Interior in Black. Equipped with Premium Package, BOSE Surround System, Surround View Camera System, Power Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package, Storage Package, Sport Chrono Package, Performance Battery Plus, Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear) and numerous other premium features. This Taycan boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by One Previous Owner. This is a Local BC Vehicle! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Bose Surround Sound System
Storage package
Sport Chrono Package
Seat Ventilation (Front)
Power Steering Plus
Smoking Package
ionizer
Lane Change Assist
Fixed Panoramic Roof
Surround View Camera System
All-Season Tires for 20inch Wheels
Power Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package
Mobile Charger Connect
Side Windows Trims in Gloss Black
LED-Matrix Headlights Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
Rear Seat in 2+1 Configuration
Performance Battery Plus
20inch Taycan Turbo Aero Wheels
Porsche Crest on Headrests (Front and Rear)

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-XXXX

604-530-8911

$100,889

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2020 Porsche Taycan