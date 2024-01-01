Menu
Welcoming this Electrifying 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S in Dolomite Silver Metallic with a Black Leather Trim. This beauty comes optioned with Premium Package, Sport Chrono Package, Storage Package, BOSE Surround Sound System, Performance Battery Plus, Power Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package, Fixed Panoramic Roof, Surround View Camera System and much more. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2020 Porsche Taycan

21,233 KM

$101,889

+ tax & licensing
2020 Porsche Taycan

4S

2020 Porsche Taycan

4S

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$101,889

+ taxes & licensing

Used
21,233KM
VIN WP0AB2Y18LSA54083

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dolomite Silver MET
  • Interior Colour Black Partial Lthr Int
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA54083
  • Mileage 21,233 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Bose Surround Sound System
Storage package
Sport Chrono Package
Seat Ventilation (Front)
Power Steering Plus
ionizer
Lane Change Assist
Fixed Panoramic Roof
Surround View Camera System
Power Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package
Vehicle Cable (25ft)
On-Board 150 kW DC-Charger
Mobile Charger Connect
LED-Matrix Headlights Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
Performance Battery Plus
20inch Sport Aero Wheels

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$101,889

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2020 Porsche Taycan