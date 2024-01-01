$101,889+ tax & licensing
2020 Porsche Taycan
4S
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Certified
$101,889
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dolomite Silver MET
- Interior Colour Black Partial Lthr Int
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UTNA54083
- Mileage 21,233 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this Electrifying 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S in Dolomite Silver Metallic with a Black Leather Trim. This beauty comes optioned with Premium Package, Sport Chrono Package, Storage Package, BOSE Surround Sound System, Performance Battery Plus, Power Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package, Fixed Panoramic Roof, Surround View Camera System and much more. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
