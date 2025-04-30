$88,239+ tax & licensing
2020 Porsche Taycan
4S
2020 Porsche Taycan
4S
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$88,239
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
- Interior Colour Black/Bourdeaux Red Lthr
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UBNA52836
- Mileage 81,557 KM
Vehicle Description
Take advantage of BEV vehicles now before PST applies to all EVs starting April 30, 2025! This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with the Sport Chrono Package, Premium Package, Porsche Electric Sport Sound, Performance Battery Plus, BOSE Surround Sound System, Passenger Display, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats with Massage Function, Tinted LED-Matrix Headlights in Glacier Iceblue including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+), and much more! This 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S comes in Carrara White Metallic with a Black/Bordeaux Red Leather Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911