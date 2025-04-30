Menu
Take advantage of BEV vehicles now before PST applies to all EVs starting April 30, 2025! This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with the Sport Chrono Package, Premium Package, Porsche Electric Sport Sound, Performance Battery Plus, BOSE Surround Sound System, Passenger Display, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats with Massage Function, Tinted LED-Matrix Headlights in Glacier Iceblue including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+), and much more! This 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S comes in Carrara White Metallic with a Black/Bordeaux Red Leather Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2020 Porsche Taycan

81,557 KM

Details Description Features

$88,239

+ tax & licensing
2020 Porsche Taycan

4S

12445522

2020 Porsche Taycan

4S

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$88,239

+ taxes & licensing

Used
81,557KM
VIN WP0AB2Y1XLSA52836

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
  • Interior Colour Black/Bourdeaux Red Lthr
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UBNA52836
  • Mileage 81,557 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Bose Surround Sound System
Storage package
Sport Chrono Package
Power Steering Plus
ionizer
Wheels Painted in Exterior Colour
Lane Change Assist
Fixed Panoramic Roof
Surround View Camera System
Power Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package
Vehicle Cable (25ft)
Massage Seat Function (Front) Incl. Seat Ventilation (Front)
All-Season Tires for 21inch Wheels
Seat Heating (Front and Rear)
21inch Mission E Design Wheels
Passenger Display
On-Board 150 kW DC-Charger
Mobile Charger Connect
Tinted LED-Matrix Headlights Glacier Iceblue Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus
Advanced Climate Control, 4-Zone
Porsche InnoDrive Incl. Adaptive Cruise Control
Rear Seat in 2+1 Configuration
Supply Cable for NEMA 6-50 Electricl Socket
Performance Battery Plus
Porsche Surface Coated Brake (PSCB) - Brake Calipers in White
Porsche Electric Sport Sound

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$88,239

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2020 Porsche Taycan