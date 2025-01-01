Menu
Account
Sign In
This EV is Highly Equipped with the Performance Battery Plus, Porsche Surface Coated Brakes (PSCB) with White Calipers, Fixed Panoramic Roof, BOSE Surround Sound System, Lane Change Assist, 21-inch Mission E Design Wheels, and much more! 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S comes in White with a Black Partial Leather Interior! This vehicle has No Reported Accidents or Claims! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2020 Porsche Taycan

72,435 KM

Details Description Features

$89,239

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Porsche Taycan

4S

Watch This Vehicle
12557252

2020 Porsche Taycan

4S

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$89,239

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
72,435KM
VIN WP0AB2Y18LSA54049

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Partial Lthr Int
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UBNA54049
  • Mileage 72,435 KM

Vehicle Description

This EV is Highly Equipped with the Performance Battery Plus, Porsche Surface Coated Brakes (PSCB) with White Calipers, Fixed Panoramic Roof, BOSE Surround Sound System, Lane Change Assist, 21-inch Mission E Design Wheels, and much more! 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S comes in White with a Black Partial Leather Interior! This vehicle has No Reported Accidents or Claims! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Bose Surround Sound System
Wheels Painted in Exterior Colour
Lane Change Assist
Fixed Panoramic Roof
All-Season Tires for 21inch Wheels
21inch Mission E Design Wheels
Performance Battery Plus
Porsche Surface Coated Brake (PSCB) - Brake Calipers in White

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2024 BMW X2 xDrive28i for sale in Langley City, BC
2024 BMW X2 xDrive28i 16,449 KM $53,239 + tax & lic
Used 2022 Porsche Cayenne Coupe for sale in Langley City, BC
2022 Porsche Cayenne Coupe 56,773 KM $78,239 + tax & lic
Used 2023 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo for sale in Langley City, BC
2023 Porsche Taycan GTS Sport Turismo 4,904 KM $137,239 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$89,239

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2020 Porsche Taycan