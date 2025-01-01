Menu
Account
Sign In
This EV is Highly Equipped with Porsche InnoDrive including Adaptive Cruise Control, Porsche Intelligent Range Manager, Surround View Camera System, Fixed Panoramic Roof, Front Ventilated Seats, Interior Accent Package in Neodyme, Lane Change Assist, Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes with Calipers in Gloss Black, and much more! 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S comes in Jet Black Metallic with a Black/Bordeaux Red Leather Interior! This Vehicle has No Reported Accidents or Claims and One Previous Owner! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2020 Porsche Taycan

56,914 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2020 Porsche Taycan

Turbo S

Watch This Vehicle
12569114

2020 Porsche Taycan

Turbo S

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
56,914KM
VIN WP0AC2Y19LSA73075

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Jet Black Met
  • Interior Colour Black/Bourdeaux Red Lthr
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 56,914 KM

Vehicle Description

This EV is Highly Equipped with Porsche InnoDrive including Adaptive Cruise Control, Porsche Intelligent Range Manager, Surround View Camera System, Fixed Panoramic Roof, Front Ventilated Seats, Interior Accent Package in Neodyme, Lane Change Assist, Porsche Ceramic Composite Brakes with Calipers in Gloss Black, and much more! 2020 Porsche Taycan Turbo S comes in Jet Black Metallic with a Black/Bordeaux Red Leather Interior! This Vehicle has No Reported Accidents or Claims and One Previous Owner! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2025 Toyota RAV4 HYBRID XSE AWD for sale in Langley City, BC
2025 Toyota RAV4 HYBRID XSE AWD 419 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2016 Subaru WRX STI 4Dr 6sp for sale in Langley City, BC
2016 Subaru WRX STI 4Dr 6sp 128,158 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota Highlander LIMITED AWD for sale in Langley City, BC
2019 Toyota Highlander LIMITED AWD 79,865 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2020 Porsche Taycan