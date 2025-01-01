Menu
Highly Equipped with the Premium Package, BOSE Surround Sound System, LED-Matrix Headlights with PDLS+, Fixed Panoramic Roof, Sport Chrono Package, Passenger Display, 14-Way Power Seats with Memory, Seat Ventilation (Front), Surround View Camera System, and Performance Battery Plus, and much more! This 2020 Porsche Taycan 4S comes in Black with a Black Partial Leather Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Centre Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2020 Porsche Taycan

66,249 KM

$82,239

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Porsche Taycan

4S

12813010

2020 Porsche Taycan

4S

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$82,239

+ taxes & licensing

Used
66,249KM
VIN WP0AB2Y17LSA51224

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Partial Lthr Int
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA51224
  • Mileage 66,249 KM

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Bose Surround Sound System
Storage package
Sport Chrono Package
Seat Ventilation (Front)
Smoking Package
ionizer
Lane Change Assist
Fixed Panoramic Roof
Surround View Camera System
Power Seats (14-Way) w/ Memory Package
Passenger Display
Mobile Charger Connect
Side Windows Trims in Gloss Black
Porsche Intelligent Range Manager
LED-Matrix Headlights Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
Power Charge Port Cover
Performance Battery Plus
20inch Taycan Turbo Aero Wheels
Porsche Electric Sport Sound

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$82,239

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2020 Porsche Taycan