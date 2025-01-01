Menu
This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2020 Porsche Taycan

15,754 KM

Details Description Features

$129,239

+ taxes & licensing
2020 Porsche Taycan

Turbo S

12968234

2020 Porsche Taycan

Turbo S

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$129,239

+ taxes & licensing

Used
15,754KM
VIN WP0AC2Y13LSA72200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
  • Interior Colour Leather Interior in Black/ Chalk
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UETA72200
  • Mileage 15,754 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

PREMIUM PACKAGE
Storage package
Seat Ventilation (Front)
Smoking Package
ionizer
Wheels Painted in Exterior Colour
Heat and Noise Insulating Glass
Lane Change Assist
Fixed Panoramic Roof
Surround View Camera System
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in White
Electric folding exterior mirrors
All-Season Tires for 21inch Wheels
Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC Sport)
Passenger Display
Advanced Climate Control, 4-Zone
Rear Seat in 2+1 Configuration
Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel in Race-Tax w/ Carbon Fibre Spokes i.c.w Leather Interior
Porsche Crest Embossed on Centre Console Armrests
Burmester High-End Surround Sound System (9VJ)
Exterior Mirrors w/ Upper Trim in Carbon Fibre
Brushed Black Aluminum Door Sill Guards, Illuminated

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$129,239

+ taxes & licensing>

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2020 Porsche Taycan