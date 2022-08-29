2020 Porsche Taycan

$170,885 + taxes & licensing 2 9 , 7 0 9 K M Used Get Financing

Listing ID: 9027928

9027928 Stock #: 16UCBA52736

16UCBA52736 VIN: WP0AB2Y16LSA52736

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Carrara White Met

Interior Colour Black/Bourdeaux Red Lthr

Body Style Coupe

Transmission Automatic

Stock # 16UCBA52736

Mileage 29,709 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Metallic Paint Additional Features PREMIUM PACKAGE Sport Chrono Package Two-Tone Leather Power Steering Plus Vehicle Cable (25ft) Electric folding exterior mirrors All-Season Tires for 21inch Wheels 21inch Mission E Design Wheels Passenger Display On-Board 150 kW DC-Charger Mobile Charger Connect Side Windows Trims in Gloss Black Rear Seat in 2+1 Configuartion Advanced Climate Control, 4-Zone Power Charge Port Cover Performance Battery Plus Porsche Surface Coated Brake (PSCB) - Brake Calipers in White Porsche Electric Sport Sound Deletion of Model Designation (0NA) Black Brushed Aluminum Door Sill Guards

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

