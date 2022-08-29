Menu
2020 Porsche Taycan

29,709 KM

Details Description Features

$170,885

+ tax & licensing
$170,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2020 Porsche Taycan

2020 Porsche Taycan

4S

2020 Porsche Taycan

4S

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$170,885

+ taxes & licensing

29,709KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9027928
  • Stock #: 16UCBA52736
  • VIN: WP0AB2Y16LSA52736

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
  • Interior Colour Black/Bourdeaux Red Lthr
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UCBA52736
  • Mileage 29,709 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2020 Porsche Taycan 4s in Carrera white metallic paired with Black/Bourdeaux Red Lthr. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Porsche Electric Sport Sound,Advanced Climate Control 4-zone, Mobile Charger Connect and much more! This vehicle is a local, BC vehicle with no accidents or claims. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: · 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles

Vehicle Features

Metallic Paint
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Sport Chrono Package
Two-Tone Leather
Power Steering Plus
Vehicle Cable (25ft)
Electric folding exterior mirrors
All-Season Tires for 21inch Wheels
21inch Mission E Design Wheels
Passenger Display
On-Board 150 kW DC-Charger
Mobile Charger Connect
Side Windows Trims in Gloss Black
Rear Seat in 2+1 Configuartion
Advanced Climate Control, 4-Zone
Power Charge Port Cover
Performance Battery Plus
Porsche Surface Coated Brake (PSCB) - Brake Calipers in White
Porsche Electric Sport Sound
Deletion of Model Designation (0NA)
Black Brushed Aluminum Door Sill Guards

Back to Top

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

