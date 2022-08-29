$170,885+ tax & licensing
604-530-8911
2020 Porsche Taycan
4S
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
$170,885
- Listing ID: 9027928
- Stock #: 16UCBA52736
- VIN: WP0AB2Y16LSA52736
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
- Interior Colour Black/Bourdeaux Red Lthr
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 29,709 KM
Vehicle Description
Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2020 Porsche Taycan 4s in Carrera white metallic paired with Black/Bourdeaux Red Lthr. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Porsche Electric Sport Sound,Advanced Climate Control 4-zone, Mobile Charger Connect and much more! This vehicle is a local, BC vehicle with no accidents or claims. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: · 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles
Vehicle Features
