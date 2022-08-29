$159,885+ tax & licensing
2020 Porsche Taycan
4S
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
$159,885
- Listing ID: 9033928
- Stock #: 16UTNA51945
- VIN: WP0AB2Y1XLSA51945
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black/Limestone Beige Lthr
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 36,095 KM
Options include Surround View Camera System, Sport Chrono Package, On-Board 150 kW DC-Charger, Mobile Charger Connect, Performance Battery Plus, Smoking Package, Two-Tone Leather, Fixed Panoramic Roof, All-Season Tires for 19inch Wheels and much more! This Taycan is a local, BC vehicle with no accidents. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: • 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty • 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance • All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check •100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.
