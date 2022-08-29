Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 Porsche Taycan

36,095 KM

Details Description Features

$159,885

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$159,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2020 Porsche Taycan

2020 Porsche Taycan

4S

Watch This Vehicle

2020 Porsche Taycan

4S

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

  1. 9033928
  2. 9033928
Contact Seller

$159,885

+ taxes & licensing

36,095KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9033928
  • Stock #: 16UTNA51945
  • VIN: WP0AB2Y1XLSA51945

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black/Limestone Beige Lthr
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA51945
  • Mileage 36,095 KM

Vehicle Description

Options include Surround View Camera System, Sport Chrono Package, On-Board 150 kW DC-Charger, Mobile Charger Connect, Performance Battery Plus, Smoking Package, Two-Tone Leather, Fixed Panoramic Roof, All-Season Tires for 19inch Wheels and much more! This Taycan is a local, BC vehicle with no accidents. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: • 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty • 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance • All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check •100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Sport Chrono Package
Two-Tone Leather
Smoking Package
Fixed Panoramic Roof
Surround View Camera System
All-Season Tires for 19inch Wheels
On-Board 150 kW DC-Charger
Mobile Charger Connect
Performance Battery Plus

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

2020 Porsche Taycan 4S
 29,709 KM
$170,885 + tax & lic
2021 Porsche Taycan 4S
 11,932 KM
$183,885 + tax & lic
2019 Land Rover Rang...
 56,456 KM
$100,885 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory