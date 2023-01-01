Menu
2020 Porsche Taycan

23,456 KM

$172,885

+ tax & licensing
Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

TURBO

TURBO

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

23,456KM
Used
  Listing ID: 9884432
  Stock #: 16UBNA70904
  VIN: WP0AC2Y17LSA70904

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr Intr
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  Stock # 16UBNA70904
  • Mileage 23,456 KM

Vehicle Description

Options Include: Premium Package, Performance Package, Sport Chrono Package, Panoramic Roof, Lane Change Assist, Surround View Camera system, Porsche Electric Sport Soundand much more! This 2020 Porsche Taycan turbo is a Local BC vehicle with No Accidents or Claims Reported. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for Six Consecutive Years! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Performance Package
PREMIUM PACKAGE
Storage package
Sport Chrono Package
Seat Ventilation (Front)
Launch Vehicle
ionizer
Heat and Noise Insulating Glass
Lane Change Assist
Fixed Panoramic Roof
Surround View Camera System
Rear Axle Steering
Electric folding exterior mirrors
Porsche Dynamic Chassis Control Sport (PDCC Sport)
On-Board 150 kW DC-Charger
Mobile Charger Connect
Side Windows Trims in Gloss Black
Porsche InnoDrive Incl. Adaptive Cruise Control
Porsche Electric Sport Sound

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

