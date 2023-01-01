$172,885+ tax & licensing
604-530-8911
2020 Porsche Taycan
TURBO
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
$172,885
- Listing ID: 9884432
- Stock #: 16UBNA70904
- VIN: WP0AC2Y17LSA70904
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Lthr Intr
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 23,456 KM
Vehicle Description
Options Include: Premium Package, Performance Package, Sport Chrono Package, Panoramic Roof, Lane Change Assist, Surround View Camera system, Porsche Electric Sport Soundand much more! This 2020 Porsche Taycan turbo is a Local BC vehicle with No Accidents or Claims Reported. This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle: 2 years of unlimited mileage under the Porsche Approved Limited Warranty 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for Six Consecutive Years! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
