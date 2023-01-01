$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 RAM 1500
Crew Cab 4x4 (DT Limited SWB
- Listing ID: 10119981
- Stock #: 16UIAB58873
- VIN: 1C6SRFHMXLN258873
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal P.C.
- Interior Colour Prem Lthr FRT Vented Bucket Seats - Black / Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 115,014 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2020 Ram 1500 Crew Cab is a full-size pickup truck known for its powerful performance, spacious interior, and versatile capabilities. The Crew Cab configuration provides seating for up to six passengers and offers modern technology features such as a touchscreen infotainment system and advanced safety features. It also provides a comfortable and smooth ride, thanks to its well-cushioned suspension and available air suspension system. Porsche Centre Langley takes pride in being part of the esteemed Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada's Largest Auto Group. Experience the unparalleled Used Car Difference with our Open Road Certified Pre Owned Program, which offers a comprehensive package: 90-day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* Thorough Mechanical & Safety Check* Assured Clean Title Guarantee* Complimentary Club OpenRoad MembershipAttractive Finance & Lease Options Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.
