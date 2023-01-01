Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2020 RAM 1500

115,014 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2020 RAM 1500

2020 RAM 1500

Crew Cab 4x4 (DT Limited SWB

Watch This Vehicle

2020 RAM 1500

Crew Cab 4x4 (DT Limited SWB

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

  1. 10119981
  2. 10119981
  3. 10119981
  4. 10119981
  5. 10119981
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Get Financing
Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
115,014KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10119981
  • Stock #: 16UIAB58873
  • VIN: 1C6SRFHMXLN258873

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Diamond Black Crystal P.C.
  • Interior Colour Prem Lthr FRT Vented Bucket Seats - Black / Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 115,014 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2020 Ram 1500 Crew Cab is a full-size pickup truck known for its powerful performance, spacious interior, and versatile capabilities. The Crew Cab configuration provides seating for up to six passengers and offers modern technology features such as a touchscreen infotainment system and advanced safety features. It also provides a comfortable and smooth ride, thanks to its well-cushioned suspension and available air suspension system. Porsche Centre Langley takes pride in being part of the esteemed Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada's Largest Auto Group. Experience the unparalleled Used Car Difference with our Open Road Certified Pre Owned Program, which offers a comprehensive package: 90-day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* Thorough Mechanical & Safety Check* Assured Clean Title Guarantee* Complimentary Club OpenRoad MembershipAttractive Finance & Lease Options Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

2012 Acura MDX Tech ...
 220,663 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2023 Porsche Cayenne...
 1,648 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2020 Audi Q3 45 2.0T...
 16,127 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory