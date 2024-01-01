Menu
28,687 KM

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

Used
28,687KM
VIN 5YJ3E1EA7LF718625

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA18625
  • Mileage 28,687 KM

Welcoming this 2020 Tesla Model 3 in White with a Black Interior. This beauty comes optioned with 15.4 LCD Touchscreen, Collision Warning System, Blind Spot Sensor, Automatic Keyless Entry, Navigation, 12-Way Power Adjustable Heated Seats, Auto Immersive Sound, Remote Controlled Air-conditioning and much more. This is a Local BC Vehicle with One Previous Owner! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Blind spot sensor

Collision warning system
Voice Recognition System
Lane Depart Sensors
Automatic Keyless Entry
15.4 LCD Touchscreen
Standard Maps and Navigation
Auto Immersive Sound
Remote Controlled Air-conditioning
12-Way Power Adjustable Heated Seats

