2020 Tesla Model 3

$60,485 + taxes & licensing 3 6 , 0 5 3 K M Used Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 9019108

9019108 Stock #: 16UTNL94327

16UTNL94327 VIN: 5YJ3E1EA5LF794327

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Sedan

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 36,053 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.