$100,885+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911
2020 Tesla Model S
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$100,885
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9776701
- Stock #: 16UTNA00504
- VIN: 5YJSA1E43LF400504
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UTNA00504
- Mileage 54,113 KM
Vehicle Description
Options Include: Keyless Entry & Start, Autopilot Computer, Full Self Driving Capbility, Integrated Advanced Stability Control, Smart Device Integration, 11 Premium Speakers, Active Panoramic Roof, 3 Spoke Multi-function Steering Wheel with Tactile Controls, Map & Navigation with Real Time Traffic Updates, Auto Park and much more! This 2020 Tesla Model S has No Accidents or Claims Reported. Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada’s Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* Mechanical & Safety Check* Clean Title Guarantee* You also receive a complimentary OpenRoad Membership. Get 15% back in OpenRoad points when you service at any OpenRoad location. Redeem your points towards your next vehicle purchase up to $1,500 or towards your vehicle service for up to 15% or $500 max! Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle! $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles. *All decisions and terms regarding the OpenRoad Certified program are final, at the sole discretion of authorized OpenRoad dealership management. Club OpenRoad Membership restrictions apply. See our terms and conditions at www.clubopenroad.ca to learn more
Vehicle Features
Interior
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.