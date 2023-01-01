Menu
2020 Tesla Model S

54,113 KM

$100,885

+ tax & licensing
$100,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2020 Tesla Model S

2020 Tesla Model S

2020 Tesla Model S

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$100,885

+ taxes & licensing

54,113KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9776701
  • Stock #: 16UTNA00504
  • VIN: 5YJSA1E43LF400504

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA00504
  • Mileage 54,113 KM

Vehicle Description

Options Include: Keyless Entry & Start, Autopilot Computer, Full Self Driving Capbility, Integrated Advanced Stability Control, Smart Device Integration, 11 Premium Speakers, Active Panoramic Roof, 3 Spoke Multi-function Steering Wheel with Tactile Controls, Map & Navigation with Real Time Traffic Updates, Auto Park and much more! This 2020 Tesla Model S has No Accidents or Claims Reported.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Ventilated Front Seats

Additional Features

Automatic dual zone climate control
Full Self Driving Capability
360 Degree Parking Camera
Navigate on Autopilot
Standard Connectivity
High Speed Autosteer
Integrated Advanced Stability Control
Autopilot Computer: Full Self Driving Computer
Auto Park - parallel and Perpendicular self parking
AM/FM/Radio
Dual Front USB Port
High Definition Back Up Camera
Maps & Navigation with real time traffic updates
11 X Speakers, Custom Audio Systems
Active Panoramic Roof
Rain-Sensing, Adjustable Speed Windshield Wipers
Power Folding and Heated Side Mirrors
Vegan Interior with Premium Seats
3 Spoke Multi-function Steering Wheel w/ Tactile Controls
Full trimmed Frunk & Rear cargo area with Keyless open
Anti-theft Alarm and Immobilizer System

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

