2020 Tesla Model X
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
- Listing ID: 8331831
- Stock #: ET-63552
- VIN: 5YJXCBE21LF263552
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Midnight Silver Metallic w/Black Wrap
- Interior Colour Cream Interior w/Oak Wood Decor
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 56,334 KM
Vehicle Description
Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2020 Tesla Model X Long Range Plus in Midnight Silver Metallic paired with Cream Interior w Oak Wood Decor. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Full Self Driving Capability, 20” Silver Wheels, Premium Upgrades and much more! This Tesla is a local, One Owner, BC vehicle. Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada’s Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* Mechanical & Safety Check* Clean Title Guarantee* You also receive a complimentary OpenRoad Membership. Get 15% back in OpenRoad points when you service at any OpenRoad location. Redeem your points towards your next vehicle purchase up to $1,500 or towards your vehicle service for up to 15% or $500 max! Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle! $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles. *All decisions and terms regarding the OpenRoad Certified program are final, at the sole discretion of authorized OpenRoad dealership management. Club OpenRoad Membership restrictions apply. See our terms and conditions at www.clubopenroad.ca to learn more
Vehicle Features
