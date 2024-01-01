Menu
Introducing the 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE in Striking White with a Sleek Black Softex Interior. This well-equipped hybrid features a Rearview Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, USB Port with External Media Control, AM/FM Stereo, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning With Accident-Avoidance System, Lane Keep Assist, Dual-Zone Front Climate Control and much more! Proudly offered as a Local BC Vehicle! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2020 Toyota RAV4

52,529 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

12054724

2020 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
52,529KM
VIN 2T3RWRFV3LW096686

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black Sofftex
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 52,529 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE in Striking White with a Sleek Black Softex Interior. This well-equipped hybrid features a Rearview Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, USB Port with External Media Control, AM/FM Stereo, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning With Accident-Avoidance System, Lane Keep Assist, Dual-Zone Front Climate Control and much more! Proudly offered as a Local BC Vehicle! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-XXXX

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2020 Toyota RAV4