$CALL+ tax & licensing
2020 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE
2020 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid XLE
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black Sofftex
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 52,529 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2020 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid XLE in Striking White with a Sleek Black Softex Interior. This well-equipped hybrid features a Rearview Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, USB Port with External Media Control, AM/FM Stereo, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Departure Warning With Accident-Avoidance System, Lane Keep Assist, Dual-Zone Front Climate Control and much more! Proudly offered as a Local BC Vehicle! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911