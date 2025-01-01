Menu
Highly Equipped with S Line Black Package, Advanced Driver Assistance Package, Park Assist, Adaptive Air Suspension, Head-Up Display, Navigation, Blind Spot and Lane Departure Warning, Emergency Braking Assist, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Front/Side/Rear View Camera, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Wireless Charging, Panoramic Sunroof, and much more! 2021 Audi Q5 Sportback 45 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic comes in Daytona Grey Pearl Effect with a Black Leather Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously Kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents!

2021 Audi Q5

84,403 KM

$37,239

+ taxes & licensing
2021 Audi Q5

Sportback 45 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

12883085

2021 Audi Q5

Sportback 45 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$37,239

+ taxes & licensing

Used
84,403KM
VIN WA16AAFY5M2088560

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA88560
  • Mileage 84,403 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Interior

AM/FM Stereo
Adaptive Cruise Control
Navigation
Heated Steering Wheel
WIRELESS CHARGING

Suspension

ADAPTIVE AIR SUSPENSION

Additional Features

Park Assist
THREE ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL
Head up display
USB Connection
Advanced Driver Assistance Pack
Emergency Braking Assist
S Line Black Package
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
8-Way Power Front Seats
4 One-Touch Power Windows
Front, side, and rear view camera
Blind spot and lane departure warnings accident avoidance system
2 memorized driver seat settings
2nd row fixed glass moonroof
Multi-level heated front seats
1st row power glass extended moonroof

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

$37,239

+ taxes & licensing>

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2021 Audi Q5