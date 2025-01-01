$37,239+ taxes & licensing
2021 Audi Q5
Sportback 45 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$37,239
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Daytona Grey Pearl Effect
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UTNA88560
- Mileage 84,403 KM
Vehicle Description
Highly Equipped with S Line Black Package, Advanced Driver Assistance Package, Park Assist, Adaptive Air Suspension, Head-Up Display, Navigation, Blind Spot and Lane Departure Warning, Emergency Braking Assist, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Front/Side/Rear View Camera, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Wireless Charging, Panoramic Sunroof, and much more! 2021 Audi Q5 Sportback 45 2.0T Technik quattro 7sp S Tronic comes in Daytona Grey Pearl Effect with a Black Leather Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously Kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives, please send us a website inquiry before it’s gone. Porsche Centre Langley has proudly earned the Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. Conveniently located just off Highway 1 in Langley, British Columbia, we are committed to helping you find and drive your dream vehicle. Please note: A $599 documentation fee and a $690 dealer preparation fee apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Suspension
Additional Features
Porsche Centre Langley
