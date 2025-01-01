$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW Alpina
XB7
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black Sapphire Met
- Interior Colour BMW Indv Black Full Merino Lthr
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 119,940 KM
Vehicle Description
This ALPINA XB7 is equipped with 23" ALPINA Classic Wheels, Premium Package, Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System, Sky Lounge Panoramic Glass Roof, Automatic Parking Assist, Wireless Charging, Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, 16-Way Power Front Seats with Heating, Ventilation, and Massage Functions, Ambient Air Package and Much More! This luxurious 2021 BMW ALPINA XB7 is finished in Black Sapphire Metallic with a BMW Individual Black Full Merino Leather Interior. This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
