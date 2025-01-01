$36,239+ tax & licensing
2021 BMW X3
xDrive30i
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$36,239
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Dark Graphite Met
- Interior Colour Oyster Vernasca Lthr w/ Contrast Stitching
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UBNA36768
- Mileage 62,822 KM
Vehicle Description
This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with the Premium Package Essential, Parking Assistance Plus with Surround View, Trailer Tow Hitch, Comfort Access, Ambient Lighting, Panoramic Sunroof, Wireless Device Charging, Blind Spot and Lane Departure Warning System, Apple CarPlay and much more! This 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30i comes in Dark Graphite Metallic with an Oyster Vernasca Leather Interior featuring Contrast Stitching! This is a Local BC Vehicle with No Reported Accidents! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Vehicle Features
