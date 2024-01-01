Menu
This 2021 BMW X5 xDrive40i comes in Black with Black Leather interior. Equipped with Stability Control, Keyless Ignition, Climate Control, Steering Wheel Controls, Android Auto & Apple Car Play Compatibility, Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Push Start and numerous other premium features. This vehicle is BC Local, with No Reported Accidents or Claims. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

2021 BMW X5

74,672 KM

2021 BMW X5

xDrive40i

2021 BMW X5

xDrive40i

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Used
74,672KM
VIN 5UXCR6C04M9G08625

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr Intr
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 74,672 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2021 BMW X5