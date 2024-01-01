$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Buick Encore
GX Select AWD
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight (met)
- Interior Colour Cloth w/ Leatherette - Ebony w/ Ebony
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 87,210 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Encore GX Select comes in Ebony Twlight Metallic, with Ebony Interior. Highly optioned with Keyless Start & Open, Buick Infotainment System, Android Auto & Airplay Compatibilities, Driver Seat 10 Way Power with Lumbar Support, Lane Keep Assist, Stabilitrak Stability Control and numerous other features. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.
