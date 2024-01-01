Menu
Account
Sign In
This 2021 Buick Envision Essence AWD comes in Ebony Twlight Metallic. The interior is in Signet & Ebony Accents, with Charcoal Metallic Wheels. Highly optioned with Electronic precision shift with Drive Mode Selector, Intelligent AWD W/ Active Twin Clutch, 7 Speaker Enhanced Audio System with Amplifier, Active Noise Cancellation, Heated Front Seats and numerous other premium features. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

2021 Buick Envision

65,682 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Buick Envision

Essence AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Buick Envision

Essence AWD

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
65,682KM
VIN LRBFZPR47MD136119

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Ebony Twilight (met)
  • Interior Colour Perforated Leather - Signet / Ebony
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 65,682 KM

Vehicle Description

This 2021 Buick Envision Essence AWD comes in Ebony Twlight Metallic. The interior is in Signet & Ebony Accents, with Charcoal Metallic Wheels. Highly optioned with Electronic precision shift with Drive Mode Selector, Intelligent AWD W/ Active Twin Clutch, 7 Speaker Enhanced Audio System with Amplifier, Active Noise Cancellation, Heated Front Seats and numerous other premium features. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2021 Porsche Cayenne e-Hybrid Coupe for sale in Langley City, BC
2021 Porsche Cayenne e-Hybrid Coupe 22,357 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport V6 Td6 HSE for sale in Langley City, BC
2019 Land Rover Range Rover Sport V6 Td6 HSE 106,411 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2022 Porsche Taycan 4S for sale in Langley City, BC
2022 Porsche Taycan 4S 16,298 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2021 Buick Envision