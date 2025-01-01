Menu
Account
Sign In
This Colorado ZR2 is Equipped with a Rear View Camera, Wireless Charging, Multi-Level Heated Front Seats, a 6-Way Power Driver’s Seat, a Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Bucket Front Seats, and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Cruise Control and much more! This 2021 Chevrolet Colorado Crew 4x4 ZR2 Short Box comes in Black with a Jet Black Leather Interior! This is Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

52,681 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

Crew 4x4 Zr2 Short Box

Watch This Vehicle
12384582

2021 Chevrolet Colorado

Crew 4x4 Zr2 Short Box

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

  1. 12384582
  2. 12384582
  3. 12384582
  4. 12384582
  5. 12384582
  6. 12384582
  7. 12384582
  8. 12384582
  9. 12384582
  10. 12384582
  11. 12384582
  12. 12384582
  13. 12384582
  14. 12384582
  15. 12384582
  16. 12384582
  17. 12384582
  18. 12384582
  19. 12384582
  20. 12384582
  21. 12384582
  22. 12384582
  23. 12384582
  24. 12384582
  25. 12384582
  26. 12384582
  27. 12384582
  28. 12384582
  29. 12384582
  30. 12384582
  31. 12384582
  32. 12384582
  33. 12384582
  34. 12384582
  35. 12384582
  36. 12384582
  37. 12384582
  38. 12384582
  39. 12384582
  40. 12384582
  41. 12384582
  42. 12384582
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
52,681KM
VIN 1GCGTEENXM1268738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Leather-Appointed - Jet Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 52,681 KM

Vehicle Description

This Colorado ZR2 is Equipped with a Rear View Camera, Wireless Charging, Multi-Level Heated Front Seats, a 6-Way Power Driver’s Seat, a Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Bucket Front Seats, and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Cruise Control and much more! This 2021 Chevrolet Colorado Crew 4x4 ZR2 Short Box comes in Black with a Jet Black Leather Interior! This is Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2018 Audi RS 3 2.5T quattro 7sp S tronic for sale in Langley City, BC
2018 Audi RS 3 2.5T quattro 7sp S tronic 79,935 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota RAV4 HYBRID XLE AWD for sale in Langley City, BC
2025 Toyota RAV4 HYBRID XLE AWD 200 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2025 Toyota RAV4 HYBRID XLE AWD for sale in Langley City, BC
2025 Toyota RAV4 HYBRID XLE AWD 250 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2021 Chevrolet Colorado