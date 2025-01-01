$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Chevrolet Colorado
Crew 4x4 Zr2 Short Box
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Leather-Appointed - Jet Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 52,681 KM
Vehicle Description
This Colorado ZR2 is Equipped with a Rear View Camera, Wireless Charging, Multi-Level Heated Front Seats, a 6-Way Power Driver’s Seat, a Leather Heated Steering Wheel, Bucket Front Seats, and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Cruise Control and much more! This 2021 Chevrolet Colorado Crew 4x4 ZR2 Short Box comes in Black with a Jet Black Leather Interior! This is Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
+ taxes & licensing
