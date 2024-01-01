Menu
A pre-owned vehicle from OpenRoad Auto Group comes with the top-notch used car warranty, featuring a 90-day or 5000-kilometer powertrain warranty, a clean title, a safety inspection, and immediate membership in the OpenRoad Club. This vehicle has a clean history with no reported accidents or claims.Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

2021 Hyundai Sonata

69,346 KM

PREFERRED

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

69,346KM
Used
VIN 5NPEG4JA4MH127200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Quartz White Pearl
  • Interior Colour Black Cloth
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 69,346 KM

Vehicle Description

