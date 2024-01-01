Menu
Account
Sign In
Introducing the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4xe Sahara, showcasing a stunning black exterior and interior. This local British Columbia vehicle comes with an impeccable history, free from reported accidents or claims. Elevating the appeal further, enjoy the added benefit of only 5% GST. Dont miss the chance to experience the perfect blend of style, performance, and affordability with this remarkable Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4xe Sahara. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

2021 Jeep Wrangler

59,093 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited 4xe Sahara

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited 4xe Sahara

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

  1. 10874250
  2. 10874250
  3. 10874250
  4. 10874250
  5. 10874250
  6. 10874250
  7. 10874250
  8. 10874250
  9. 10874250
  10. 10874250
  11. 10874250
  12. 10874250
  13. 10874250
  14. 10874250
  15. 10874250
  16. 10874250
  17. 10874250
  18. 10874250
  19. 10874250
  20. 10874250
  21. 10874250
  22. 10874250
  23. 10874250
  24. 10874250
  25. 10874250
  26. 10874250
  27. 10874250
  28. 10874250
  29. 10874250
  30. 10874250
  31. 10874250
  32. 10874250
  33. 10874250
  34. 10874250
  35. 10874250
  36. 10874250
  37. 10874250
  38. 10874250
  39. 10874250
  40. 10874250
  41. 10874250
  42. 10874250
Contact Seller

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
59,093KM
Used
VIN 1C4JJXP68MW684433

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 59,093 KM

Vehicle Description

Introducing the 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4xe Sahara, showcasing a stunning black exterior and interior. This local British Columbia vehicle comes with an impeccable history, free from reported accidents or claims. Elevating the appeal further, enjoy the added benefit of only 5% GST. Don't miss the chance to experience the perfect blend of style, performance, and affordability with this remarkable Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4xe Sahara. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport V8 Supercharged for sale in Langley City, BC
2016 Land Rover Range Rover Sport V8 Supercharged 70,798 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Kia Forte Sedan EX IVT for sale in Langley City, BC
2021 Kia Forte Sedan EX IVT 85,028 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4xe Sahara for sale in Langley City, BC
2021 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited 4xe Sahara 59,093 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2021 Jeep Wrangler