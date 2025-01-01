$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Land Rover Evoque
P250 SE
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Portofino Blue Met
- Interior Colour Ebony/Ebony/Ebony
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 75,705 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this luxurious 2021 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque P250 SE, finished in a Portofino Blue Metallic exterior paired with a refined Ebony interior. This elegant SUV is equipped with Adaptive Dynamics for superior handling, a Sliding Panoramic Roof, and the Black Exterior Pack for added style. Additional features include 12-Way Seats with Heated Front and Rear Seats, a premium Meridian Sound System, Passive Keyless Entry, and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay compatibility. Enhanced safety and convenience come with Emergency Braking Assist and Front, Side, and Rear View Cameras, along with much more. This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept by One Previous owner with No Reported Accidents! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
