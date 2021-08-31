2021 Land Rover Range Rover

+ taxes & licensing
604-534-5004
5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
One owner! Low kilometers! Accident free! B.C. Local! CPO warranty until 2026! CPO finance rate starting from 3.90% This dazzling 2021 Santorini Black Range Rover Sport HST is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 3.0L supercharged inline-6 engine making up to 395 horsepower. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Ivory/Ebony leather interior as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, blind-spot assist, memory seats, meridian sound system, automatic windows, Bluetooth, cruise control, lane assist, heated steering wheel, navigation, dual climate control, vented/heated seats, parking sensors, back-up camera, 360 camera, panoramic sunroof, and many more fascinating features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.
