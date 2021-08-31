Menu
2021 Land Rover Range Rover

10,000 KM

Details Description Features

$110,886

+ tax & licensing
$110,886

+ taxes & licensing

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

604-534-5004

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport P400 HST

2021 Land Rover Range Rover

Sport P400 HST

Location

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-534-5004

$110,886

+ taxes & licensing

10,000KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7766382
  Stock #: P2696
  VIN: SALWS2RUXMA782807

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Santorini Black Met
  • Interior Colour Ivory/Ebony/Ebony/Ivory/Ebony
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P2696
  • Mileage 10,000 KM

Vehicle Description

One owner! Low kilometers! Accident free! B.C. Local! CPO warranty until 2026! CPO finance rate starting from 3.90% This dazzling 2021 Santorini Black Range Rover Sport HST is available and ready for purchase. Underneath the hood we have a 3.0L supercharged inline-6 engine making up to 395 horsepower. Step inside the cabin and take notice of the Ivory/Ebony leather interior as well as the many amazing features this car includes such as, blind-spot assist, memory seats, meridian sound system, automatic windows, Bluetooth, cruise control, lane assist, heated steering wheel, navigation, dual climate control, vented/heated seats, parking sensors, back-up camera, 360 camera, panoramic sunroof, and many more fascinating features. Visit Jaguar Land Rover Langley to book a test drive today! Financing available, trade-ins welcome.

Vehicle Features

Tow Hitch Receiver
Soft Door Close
Morzine Headlining - Ebony
Front Centre Console Cooler Compartment
Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting
BODY COLOURED ROOF
CD/DVD Player
360 Degree Surround Camera
Protection Pack (w/o Wheel Locks)

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

Jaguar Land Rover Langley

5978 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

