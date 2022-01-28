Menu
2021 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG

48 KM

Details Description Features

$390,885

+ tax & licensing
$390,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

SUV

SUV

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$390,885

+ taxes & licensing

48KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8182116
  • Stock #: P213854
  • VIN: W1NYC7HJ6MX413854

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
  • Interior Colour Truffle Brown/Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P213854
  • Mileage 48 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2021 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG in Obsidian Black Metallic paired with Truffle Brown/Black Leather. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including AMG Night Package, 22” AMG Cross-Spoke Wheels in Matte Black, Exclusive Interior Plus Package and much more! This is a Brand New Unregistered Car No Accidents or Claims. Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada’s Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* Mechanical & Safety Check* Clean Title Guarantee* You also receive a complimentary OpenRoad Membership. Get 15% back in OpenRoad points when you service at any OpenRoad location. Redeem your points towards your next vehicle purchase up to $1,500 or towards your vehicle service for up to 15% or $500 max! Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle! $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles. *All decisions and terms regarding the OpenRoad Certified program are final, at the sole discretion of authorized OpenRoad dealership management. Club OpenRoad Membership restrictions apply. See our terms and conditions at www.clubopenroad.ca to learn more

Vehicle Features

Metallic Paint
Interior
Luggage compartment mat
AMG Carbon Fibre Trim
Green Levy Tax
AMG Night Package
AMG Performance Steering Wheel - Carbon Fibre/DINAMICA
Exclusive Interior Plus Package
22" AMG Cross-spoke - Matte Black
AMG Drive Unit Steering Wheel Buttons
Top Speed Increase
SEAT COMFORT PACKAGE PLUS

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

