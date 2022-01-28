2021 Mercedes-Benz G63 AMG

Listing ID: 8182116

8182116 Stock #: P213854

P213854 VIN: W1NYC7HJ6MX413854

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met

Interior Colour Truffle Brown/Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Transmission Automatic

Stock # P213854

Mileage 48 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features Metallic Paint Interior Luggage compartment mat AMG Carbon Fibre Trim Green Levy Tax AMG Night Package AMG Performance Steering Wheel - Carbon Fibre/DINAMICA Exclusive Interior Plus Package 22" AMG Cross-spoke - Matte Black AMG Drive Unit Steering Wheel Buttons Top Speed Increase SEAT COMFORT PACKAGE PLUS

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.