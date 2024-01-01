$35,889+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250
4MATIC SUV
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250
4MATIC SUV
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$35,889
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # 16UTNA43495
- Mileage 47,321 KM
Vehicle Description
This Luxurious 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 4MATIC SUV comes in a Blue with a Black interior. This vehicle comes equipped with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Audio And Cruise Controls On Steering Wheel, Heated Mirrors, Rear View Camera, Keyless Ignition, Cruise Control, Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistance, Tilt And Telescopic Steering Wheel and much more! This vehicle boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner. This is a Local BC Vehicle! Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Interior
Convenience
Additional Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911