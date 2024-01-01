2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA 250

Menu
This Luxurious 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 4MATIC SUV comes in a Blue with a Black interior. This vehicle comes equipped with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Audio And Cruise Controls On Steering Wheel, Heated Mirrors, Rear View Camera, Keyless Ignition, Cruise Control, Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistance, Tilt And Telescopic Steering Wheel and much more! This vehicle boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner. This is a Local BC Vehicle! Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles.

Details Description Features

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Used
47,321KM
VIN W1N4N4HB8MJ143495

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UTNA43495
  • Mileage 47,321 KM

Vehicle Description

This Luxurious 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLA250 4MATIC SUV comes in a Blue with a Black interior. This vehicle comes equipped with Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, Audio And Cruise Controls On Steering Wheel, Heated Mirrors, Rear View Camera, Keyless Ignition, Cruise Control, Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistance, Tilt And Telescopic Steering Wheel and much more! This vehicle boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner. This is a Local BC Vehicle! Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Heated Mirrors
Rear View Camera

Interior

Cruise Control
AM/FM Stereo
Leather Steering Wheel
Rear Ventilation Ducts

Convenience

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel

Additional Features

Keyless Ignition
Turn signal in mirrors
Electric power steering
Front seatback storage
USB Connection
Android Auto/Apple CarPlay
audio and cruise controls on steering wheel
Remote keyless power door locks
4 One-Touch Power Windows
Stolen Vehicle Tracking/Assistance

