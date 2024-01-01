$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE63
S 4MATIC+ Coupe
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Obsidian Black Met
- Interior Colour Black AMG Nappa Lthr w/ Grey Stitching
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 24,779 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this Spectacular 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE63 S 4MATIC+ Coupe in Black. This vehicle comes wrapped in White and has Black AMG Nappa Leather with Grey Stitching on the interior. This beauty comes optioned with Premium Package, Intelligent Drive Package, Aluminum Running Boards, Dash Cam, Power Moonroof, Apple CarPlay/ Android Auto, Bluetooth Streaming Audio, 10-Way Power Front Seats and much more! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award seven years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
