2021 MINI Cooper
JCW Convert
- Listing ID: 8586575
- Stock #: BX28468A
- VIN: WMWWJ9C08M3M11719
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 8,440 KM
Vehicle Description
Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2021 Mini John Cooper Works Convertible in Silver paired with Black Interior. This Mini is a single owner, local BC vehicle with no accidents or claims. Porsche Centre Langley is part of the Open Road Auto Group, Western Canada’s Largest Auto Group. Experience our Used Car Difference with the OpenRoad Certified Preowned Program: · 90 day/5000km Powertrain Warranty* · Mechanical & Safety Check* · Clean Title Guarantee* You also receive a complimentary OpenRoad Membership. Get 15% back in OpenRoad points when you service at any OpenRoad location. Redeem your points towards your next vehicle purchase up to $1,500 or towards your vehicle service for up to 15% or $500 max! OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. We look forward to assisting you every step of the way to purchasing your dream vehicle! $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles. *All decisions and terms regarding the OpenRoad Certified program are final, at the sole discretion of authorized OpenRoad dealership management. *Club OpenRoad Membership restrictions apply. See our terms and conditions at www.clubopenroad.ca to learn more
