2021 Porsche 718
Spyder
2021 Porsche 718
Spyder
- Exterior Colour Chalk
- Interior Colour Black w/Silver Stitching Lthr/Alcantara
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Mileage 6,382 KM
Vehicle Description
Welcoming this Exhilarating 2021 Porsche 718 Spyder in Chalk with a Black Leather/Alcantara Interior featuring Silver Stitching. This Spyder comes highly equipped with a 6-Speed Manual Transmission, BOSE Surround Sound System, Apple CarPlay, Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-Way) with Memory Package, Light Design Package, Heated Front Seats, Multifunction & Heated Steering Wheel, Bi-Xenon Main Headlights in Black with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) and Much More! This is Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims and LOW KMS! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
