Welcoming this Exhilarating 2021 Porsche 718 Spyder in Chalk with a Black Leather/Alcantara Interior featuring Silver Stitching. This Spyder comes highly equipped with a 6-Speed Manual Transmission, BOSE Surround Sound System, Apple CarPlay, Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-Way) with Memory Package, Light Design Package, Heated Front Seats, Multifunction & Heated Steering Wheel, Bi-Xenon Main Headlights in Black with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) and Much More! This is Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims and LOW KMS! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts.

2021 Porsche 718

6,382 KM

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Porsche 718

Spyder

12285537

2021 Porsche 718

Spyder

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
6,382KM
VIN WP0CC2A8XMS240591

  • Exterior Colour Chalk
  • Interior Colour Black w/Silver Stitching Lthr/Alcantara
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Mileage 6,382 KM

Welcoming this Exhilarating 2021 Porsche 718 Spyder in Chalk with a Black Leather/Alcantara Interior featuring Silver Stitching. This Spyder comes highly equipped with a 6-Speed Manual Transmission, BOSE Surround Sound System, Apple CarPlay, Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18-Way) with Memory Package, Light Design Package, Heated Front Seats, Multifunction & Heated Steering Wheel, Bi-Xenon Main Headlights in Black with Porsche Dynamic Light System (PDLS) and Much More! This is Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept by One Previous Owner with No Reported Accidents or Claims and LOW KMS! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2021 Porsche 718