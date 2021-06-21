Menu
2021 Porsche 718 Cayman

2,416 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2021 Porsche 718 Cayman

2021 Porsche 718 Cayman

GTS 4.0

2021 Porsche 718 Cayman

GTS 4.0

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

2,416KM
Used
  Listing ID: 7440614
  Stock #: P211266
  VIN: WP0AD2A80MS281266

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
  Interior Colour Carmine Red GTS Intr Pkg
  Transmission Manual / Standard
  Mileage 2,416 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Center Langley is proud to present this beautiful 2021 Porsche 718 Cayman GTS 4.0 in Carrara White with Carmine Red Interior. Loaded with options including Premium Package, Smoking Package, GTS Interior Package, and much more. This vehicle meets the strict Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned standards giving you a total of 6 years Porsche Warranty and Roadside Assistance with unlimited kms from the original in service date! Attracting financing and leasing options available upon request. We can facilitate shipping to your home or office within Canada or the U.S. if needed. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream car soon!

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

