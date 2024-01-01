$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Porsche 911
TURBO
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GT Silver Met
- Interior Colour Black/Bordeaux Red Leather
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 17,597 KM
Vehicle Description
Introducing the 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo in GT Silver Metallic with Black/Bordeaux Red Leather interior. This vehicle has a CPO Ext Warranty 2YR/Unlimited KM and is equipped with Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way) with Memory Package, Power Steering Plus, Lane Change Assist (LCA), and more, this model seamlessly combines style and performance for a true Porsche driving experience. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.
