Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2021 Porsche 911

6,818 KM

Details Description Features

$330,885

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$330,885

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

Contact Seller
2021 Porsche 911

2021 Porsche 911

TURBO

Watch This Vehicle

2021 Porsche 911

TURBO

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

  1. 8371590
  2. 8371590
  3. 8371590
  4. 8371590
  5. 8371590
  6. 8371590
  7. 8371590
  8. 8371590
  9. 8371590
  10. 8371590
  11. 8371590
  12. 8371590
  13. 8371590
  14. 8371590
  15. 8371590
  16. 8371590
  17. 8371590
  18. 8371590
  19. 8371590
  20. 8371590
  21. 8371590
  22. 8371590
  23. 8371590
  24. 8371590
  25. 8371590
  26. 8371590
  27. 8371590
  28. 8371590
  29. 8371590
  30. 8371590
  31. 8371590
  32. 8371590
  33. 8371590
  34. 8371590
  35. 8371590
  36. 8371590
  37. 8371590
  38. 8371590
  39. 8371590
  40. 8371590
  41. 8371590
  42. 8371590
  43. 8371590
  44. 8371590
  45. 8371590
  46. 8371590
  47. 8371590
  48. 8371590
  49. 8371590
  50. 8371590
Contact Seller

$330,885

+ taxes & licensing

6,818KM
Used
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8371590
  • Stock #: P162946A
  • VIN: WP0AD2A98MS258522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GT Silver Met
  • Interior Colour Black/Bordeaux Red Leather
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # P162946A
  • Mileage 6,818 KM

Vehicle Description

Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo in GT Silver Metallic paired with Black & Bordeaux Red Leather. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Sport Exhaust System w/Silver Tailpipes, 18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats, PASM Porsche Active Suspension Management (10mm Lower) and much more! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle until May 25/2027 · Porsche Approved Limited Warranty until May 25, 2027 / unlimited mileage · Porsche Roadside Assistance until May 25, 2027 / unlimited mileage · All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check · 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Ambient Lighting
Storage package
Brushed Aluminum Interior Package
Lane Change Assist (LCA)
Seat Ventilation (Front)
Power Steering Plus
Electric Slide/Tilt Glass Sunroof
Surround View Camera System
SportDesign Side Skirts
Window Trim in Black (High-Gloss)
Sport Chrono Stopwatch Dial in White
FRONT AXLE LIFT SYSTEM
Aluminium PDK Gear Selector
8-Speed Porsche Doppelkupplung (PDK)
Wheels Painted in Black (High Gloss)
Rev Counter in White
PASM Porsche Active Suspension Management (10mm Lower)
Sport Exhaust System Incl. Tailpipes in Silver
LED-Matrix Headlights in Black Incl. Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+)
REAR SIDE AIR INTAKES IN HIGH GLOSS BLACK
Taillights Exclusive
911 Logo on Rear in High Gloss Black
Adaptive Sport Seats (18-Way) with Memory PKG
Exterior Mirrors w/ Upper Trim in Carbon Fibre
20/21inch 911 Turbo S Exclusive Design Wheels
Slat Inlays Rear Lid Painted in Black (High-Gloss)

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley

2018 BMW M3 Sedan
 47,397 KM
$89,885 + tax & lic
2015 Audi S5 3.0T Te...
 61,424 KM
$44,885 + tax & lic
2017 Infiniti QX30 AWD
 62,312 KM
$28,885 + tax & lic

Email Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

Call Dealer

604-530-XXXX

(click to show)

604-530-8911

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory