$330,885+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911
2021 Porsche 911
TURBO
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$330,885
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 8371590
- Stock #: P162946A
- VIN: WP0AD2A98MS258522
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour GT Silver Met
- Interior Colour Black/Bordeaux Red Leather
- Body Style Coupe
- Transmission Automatic
- Stock # P162946A
- Mileage 6,818 KM
Vehicle Description
Porsche Centre Langley is proud to offer this 2021 Porsche 911 Turbo in GT Silver Metallic paired with Black & Bordeaux Red Leather. This vehicle comes well equipped with options including Sport Exhaust System w/Silver Tailpipes, 18-Way Adaptive Sport Seats, PASM Porsche Active Suspension Management (10mm Lower) and much more! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Preowned Vehicle until May 25/2027 · Porsche Approved Limited Warranty until May 25, 2027 / unlimited mileage · Porsche Roadside Assistance until May 25, 2027 / unlimited mileage · All vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check · 100% genuine Porsche parts Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award in 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020! We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. OpenRoad offers attractive Finance and Lease options to suit your needs. Contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives. $495 documentation and $490 dealer prep fee apply to all preowned vehicles.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.