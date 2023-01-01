$110,889+ tax & licensing
604-530-8911
2021 Porsche Cayenne
GTS
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
$110,889
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 10400442
- Stock #: 16UBNA35091
- VIN: WP1AG2AY8MDA35091
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
- Interior Colour Black/Bourdeux Red Lthr
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Mileage 47,229 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle has been diligently cared for by its owner and boasts a low mileage! This vehicle comes with CPO Ext Warranty 2YR/Unlimited KM! The Cayenne GTS had a more aggressive and sporty exterior design compared to the standard Cayenne. It featured unique styling elements, including larger air intakes, a distinctive front fascia, and blacked-out accents. The 2021 Cayenne GTS featured Porsche's advanced infotainment system with a touchscreen display, smartphone integration, navigation, and various driver assistance and safety features.Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance.Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.
Vehicle Features
Additional Features
