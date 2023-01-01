Menu
2021 Porsche Cayenne

47,229 KM

Details

$110,889

+ tax & licensing
$110,889

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2021 Porsche Cayenne

2021 Porsche Cayenne

GTS

2021 Porsche Cayenne

GTS

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

$110,889

+ taxes & licensing

47,229KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10400442
  Stock #: 16UBNA35091
  VIN: WP1AG2AY8MDA35091

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
  • Interior Colour Black/Bourdeux Red Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Mileage 47,229 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle has been diligently cared for by its owner and boasts a low mileage! This vehicle comes with CPO Ext Warranty 2YR/Unlimited KM! The Cayenne GTS had a more aggressive and sporty exterior design compared to the standard Cayenne. It featured unique styling elements, including larger air intakes, a distinctive front fascia, and blacked-out accents. The 2021 Cayenne GTS featured Porsche's advanced infotainment system with a touchscreen display, smartphone integration, navigation, and various driver assistance and safety features.Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 6 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance.Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Additional Features

Soft Close Doors
Sport Chrono Package
Instrument Dials in White
Premium Package Plus
Smoker Package
Surround View Camera System
Seat Belts in Bordeaux Red
Sport Chrono Clock Dial in White
Roof Rails in High Gloss Black
Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass Incl Privacy Glass
Side Courtesy Lights w/ LED PORSCHE Logo

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

