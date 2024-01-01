$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Porsche Cayenne
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chalk
- Interior Colour Black/Bourdeux Red Lthr
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 64,453 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2021 Porsche Cayenne comes in Chalk, with Black & Bordeaux Red leather interior. Equipped with Premium Plus Package, Panoramic Roof System, Bose Surround Sound System, 4 Zone Climate Control, Power Seats (14 Way) with Memory Package, Ambient Lighting, Lane Change Assist and numerous other premium features. This vehicle has Low KMS, BC Local. It boasts a clean history with no reported accidents or claims, having been meticulously maintained by its dedicated owner.This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia Canada. We have many attractive Finance/Lease options available and can tailor a plan that suits your needs. Please contact us now to speak with one of our highly trained Sales Executives before it is gone.
604-530-8911