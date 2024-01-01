Menu
This 2021 Porsche Cayenne GTS comes in Black, with Black Leather Interior. Equipped with Premium Package, Premium Plus Package, Panoramic Roof System, Adaptive Sport Seats Plus (18 Way) with Memory Package, Bose Surround Sound System, Lane Change Assist and numerous other premium features. This vehicle is BC Local! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. Porsche Center Langley has been honored with the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award for 7 consecutive years. Conveniently located near Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Open Road provides appealing finance and lease options tailored to meet your specific needs. Contact one of our highly trained Sales Executives for further assistance. Please note that additional fees, including a $495 documentation fee & a $490 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre owned vehicles.

2021 Porsche Cayenne

58,701 KM

$106,889

+ tax & licensing
2021 Porsche Cayenne

GTS

2021 Porsche Cayenne

GTS

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$106,889

+ taxes & licensing

Used
58,701KM
VIN WP1AG2AY4MDA34150

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black Lthr
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 16UBPA34150
  • Mileage 58,701 KM

Sport Chrono Package
Premium Package Plus
Trailer Coupling Without Removable Ball Joint
Surround View Camera System
22inch Cayenne Sport Classic Wheels in Black High-Gloss
Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass Incl Privacy Glass
LOADSPACE MANAGEMENT SYSTEM
Side Courtesy Lights w/ LED PORSCHE Logo

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

2021 Porsche Cayenne