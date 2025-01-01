$CALL+ tax & licensing
2021 Porsche Cayenne
2021 Porsche Cayenne
Location
Porsche Centre Langley
6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2
604-530-8911
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Chalk
- Interior Colour Black Lthr
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 42,333 KM
Vehicle Description
This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with the Premium Package Plus, Surround View Camera System, Thermally & Noise Insulated Glass including Privacy Glass, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Heated Rear Seats, BOSE Surround Sound System, LED-Matrix Design Headlights including Porsche Dynamic Light System Plus (PDLS+), 21" Cayenne Exclusive Design Wheels Painted in High Gloss Black, and Roof Rails in High Gloss Black and much more! This 2021 Porsche Cayenne comes in Chalk with a Black Leather Interior! This Local BC Vehicle has been meticulously kept with One Previous Owner! We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Porsche Centre Langley
Email Porsche Centre Langley
Porsche Centre Langley
Call Dealer
604-530-XXXX(click to show)
+ taxes & licensing
604-530-8911