This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with the Premium Package, Remote ParkAssist, Surround View Camera System, Soft Close Doors, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Windshield, Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Bordeaux Red, BOSE Surround Sound System, Comfort Access, Lane Change Assist (LCA), and much more! This Marvelous 2021 Porsche Cayenne Coupe comes in Carrara White Metallic with a Black/Bordeaux Red Leather Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

2021 Porsche Cayenne

68,973 KM

Details Description

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2021 Porsche Cayenne

Coupe

12569120

2021 Porsche Cayenne

Coupe

Location

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-8911

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
68,973KM
VIN WP1BA2AYXMDA43943

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Carrara White Met
  • Interior Colour Black/Bourdeux Red Lthr
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 68,973 KM

Vehicle Description

This Vehicle is Highly Equipped with the Premium Package, Remote ParkAssist, Surround View Camera System, Soft Close Doors, Adaptive Cruise Control, Heated Windshield, Sport Chrono Clock Dial in Bordeaux Red, BOSE Surround Sound System, Comfort Access, Lane Change Assist (LCA), and much more! This Marvelous 2021 Porsche Cayenne Coupe comes in Carrara White Metallic with a Black/Bordeaux Red Leather Interior! This is a Local BC Vehicle! This vehicle is a Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned Vehicle: 2 extra years of unlimited mileage warranty plus an additional 2 years of Porsche Roadside Assistance. All CPO vehicles have passed our rigorous 111-point check and reconditioned with 100% genuine Porsche parts. We Accept All Trade-Ins and Buy-Ins!! For more details or to schedule a test drive with one of our highly trained sales executives please call or send a website enquiry now before it is gone. 604-530-8911. Porsche Center Langley has won the prestigious Porsche Premier Dealer Award eight years in a row. We are centrally located just a short distance from Highway 1 in beautiful Langley, British Columbia. Our hope is to have you driving your dream vehicle soon. Please note that additional fees, including a $599 documentation fee & a $690 dealer prep fee, apply to all pre-owned vehicles. Dealer #40136

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Porsche Centre Langley

Porsche Centre Langley

6016 Collection Dr, Langley City, BC V3A 0G2

604-530-XXXX

604-530-8911

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Porsche Centre Langley

604-530-8911

2021 Porsche Cayenne